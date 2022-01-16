No. 19 Kentucky (8-5) was defeated by No. 5 Tennessee (17-1) 84-58 in Knoxville on Sunday afternoon. The loss dropped the Wildcats to 1-2 in the SEC.
With Kentucky’s home stand against Mississippi State being postponed for the second time earlier in the week, the loss at Tennessee marks two straight 20-plus point losses for UK against top five opponents on the road.
“Definitely not the outcome we wanted,” Kentucky head coach Kyra Elzy said. “Once again I think we let our offense affect our defense. When our open shots [weren’t] falling we kinda came apart on defense. As always you learn and grow. We can’t go anywhere but up from here.”
The Cats won the first quarter 17-11 before being out-scored 27-10 in the second quarter to enter the second half trailing by 11 points. Things would not get any better for Kentucky as they were once again out-scored by double digits in the third quarter and beaten in the fourth quarter, culminating in the 26 point loss. Tennessee led by as many as 31 points in the second half.
“We can’t put ourselves in the hole against good teams,” Kentucky point guard Jazmine Massengill said. “It’s hard to dig yourself out.”
Senior star Rhyne Howard led all scorers on the night with 24 points, but unfortunately for her, Massengill was the only other Wildcat to crack double-digit points with 13. The rest of the team combined for just 21 points, with freshman Jada Walker and Dre’una Edwards scoring seven each.
“We needed to get Rhyne going early,” Elzy said. “I thought she played great off the ball screen, but [I also want to credit] Jazmine Massengill. She led us out early and got [the team] in our offense. We had some good looks early.”
Despite it being a point of emphasis for coach Elzy entering the game, Kentucky was out-rebounded 50-29 with the Vols picking up 21 offensive rebounds and 29 defensive rebounds. In contrast, Kentucky was only able to accumulate six offensive rebounds.
“Give credit to [Tennessee], they came out and got offensive boards,” Elzy said. “That was the name of the game. They [rebounded well] and hit some open 3-pointers, going 10-20 [from beyond the arch]. Game over.”
Though it was a lopsided loss, Kentucky was able to finish with a better shooting percentage than the Vols, shooting 44-percent from the field on 57 attempts. The same could not be said from beyond the arch, with Kentucky only connecting on four of their 18 3-point attempts. The Cats also went just 4-8 from the free throw line.
The Cats will look to rebound on Thursday, Jan. 20, back home in Memorial Coliseum against Florida. That game is scheduled to tip-off at 7 p.m. and will air on the SEC Network.