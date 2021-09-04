No.14 Kentucky faced off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Friday night at The Bell, fresh off of their first win of the season.
Kentucky, who hasn't faced Notre Dame in Lexington since 1992, defeated Wright State 3-0 last time out behind two goals from UK striker Eythor Bjorgolfsson
At the start of the game, both teams immediately began to play with a lot of defensive pressure. “We knew that they were gonna come out and be on their toes” said head coach Johan Cedergren.
The Wildcats defense in the first half resulted in an eight percent differential in the possession total at the end of the first half.
Kentucky took seven total shots on goal in the first 45 minutes, four of which were off the boot of forward Daniel Evans.
Despite Evans having four missed shots in his first start this season, coach Cedergren remains confident in his forward. knowing that “He's trained really well” and how “ he earned his start.”
The Kentucky defense was stout once again, as the Fighting Irish were held to only three shot attempts in the first 45 minutes.
As the second and final half began, both teams continued to keep up the pace desperately trying to score a goal to lead their teams to victory.
25 minutes into the second half, Kentucky’s Luke Andrews scored the first and only goal of the night from an assist from defender Oliver Juul. The goal was the first of the season for the graduate transfer out of The Colony, Texas.
The match would limp towards the finish line, with the end result being 1-0 in favor of Kentucky.
Notre Dame goalie Bryan Dowd ended tonight's match with 4 saves, while UK goalkeeper Jan Hoffelner did not need to make a save as the Wildcat back line collected their third clean sheet of the season.
Kentucky will hit the road as they prepare to face off against rivals Louisville on Tuesday, Sept. 7, for the Cats' second away test of the young season.