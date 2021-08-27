Just hours after defeating Texas State 3-0, Kentucky volleyball would repeat in similar fashion to take down the Dayton Flyers in their second match of the Dayton Invitational. Kentucky won three straight sets (25-10, 25-17, 25-16) to improve to 2-0 on the season.
The Wildcats dominated in nearly every aspect of the game, as the Cats nearly doubled the amount of kills recorded by the Flyers 40-24. Sophomore Madi Skinner led the way, recording 10 kills, 3 digs, and one block.
On the defensive side, four Wildcats found themselves recording four blocks or more, with Azhani Tealer leading all players with five. True freshman Emma Grome had an impressive performance once again, finishing the night with 34 assists after recording 32 against Texas State this morning.
Kentucky won the first set handily, 25-10. Skinner paced the way with five kills, while senior Alli Stumler finished the set with four kills herself.
In the second set, Kentucky got off to a quick 3-0 start. However, the Flyers would keep it tight, getting the score as close as 8-6. The Cats would ultimately pull away to win 25-17, putting themselves up two sets to zero.
The third set would once again be dominated by the Wildcats, finishing off the Flyers in quick fashion. A service ace from true freshman Eleanor Beavin would end the set, defeating Dayton 25-16.
The defending champions have started their 2021 campaign off with a bang, defeating both Texas State and Dayton with relative ease. The Wildcats will play their final game of the Dayton Invitational tomorrow, as they take on the Cincinnati Bearcats. The match is set to begin at 12:00 p.m. E.T.