No. 7 Kentucky (18-4) volleyball put on a strong showing, sweeping the Georgia Bulldogs (8-15) 3-0 in Lexington on Wednesday night.

Alli Stumler led the team with 15 kills, with Madi Skinner following close behind, finishing with 13. In total, the Cats had 49 kills on a .416 hit percentage, with Georgia only hitting .111. Emily Grome led the team in assists with 39.

UK started off quick in the first set, jumping to a 10-3 lead, forcing Georgia to call an early timeout. Georgia did not allow Kentucky to pull away farther, consistently remaining within 7 points of the Wildcats until a kill by Stumler sparked yet another Wildcat run.

 Kentucky outscored Georgia 11-3 to finish the set, with a kill by Skinner capping off a 25-10 win for Kentucky.

The Cats once again started the second set hot, taking an early 10-5 lead, forcing another Georgia timeout. Despite Georgia's persistence, keeping the majority of the set within five points, Kentucky would pull away, eventually winning the set 25-14 when an attacking error by Bulldog Kacie Evans capped off a 4-0 scoring run by Kentucky.

Picking up right where they left off, Kentucky took an 8-2 lead to start the final set. Georgia fought back, however, going on an 8-3 run, and getting within one point of Kentucky at 11-10, but another commanding kill by Skinner started a 7-2 run for UK, giving them an 18-13 lead.

A late comeback from Georgia made it 22-18 before the Cats scored three straight points to win the set 25-18, completing the sweep. 

Kentucky faces Texas A&M this Saturday, Nov. 13, in Lexington for their Greek Life Match. The match is set to begin at 4 p.m. E.T and can be viewed on SEC Network+. 

