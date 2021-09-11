No. 8 Kentucky volleyball suffered their second loss of the season on Friday night, dropping a tightly contested match against No. 2 Wisconsin in Madison, Wis.
The Badgers made quick work of the Wildcats in the first two sets, winning them 25-17 and 25-11, respectively. Kentucky would battle back and win a close third set, 28-26. UK would push Wisconsin to the brink in the fourth, but ultimately could not get past the Badgers, losing the set 24-26.
Madi Skinner once again led the way for Kentucky, she recorded 16 kills and 18 points. All Stumler and Reagan Rutherford both had eight kills on the night for UK. Kentucky's hit percentage was just .133 for the match.
Emma Grome led the Wildcats with 35 assists. The freshman also recorded 10 digs while Stumler led the team with 13 of her own.
Wisconsin was paced by 16 kills from Dana Rettke. The Badgers had three players record double digit kills and five get at least 10 points in the match.
With the loss, UK falls to 5-2 on the season. They return to action tonight, Sept. 11, as they continue their Wisconsin road trip, taking on the Marquette Golden Eagles. The match is set to begin at 8 p.m. E.T.