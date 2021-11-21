No. 8 Kentucky (21-4) defeated Auburn (13-13) 3-0, sweeping the Tigers in Auburn on Sunday afternoon.
Madi Skinner led the team with 17 kills, followed by Alli Stumler with eight. Azhani Tealer and Reagan Rutherford both finished with seven. As a team, the Cats hit percentage was .506, compared to the Tigers’ .124. Emma Grome contributed 39 assists and Eleanor Beavin had 16 digs.
The first set started off very close, 4-4, then 11-10 UK. As the set continued, UK started to pull away, making it 15-11 before the media timeout. Their lead started to fade as Auburn went on a 4-1 run. The set stayed close until the very end, with the Cats eventually taking it, 25-21.
Auburn took an early 3-0 lead to start the second set. A 9-3 run helped give the Cats the lead, before Kentucky scored six straight points leading to the media timeout, including two kills by Stumler and an ace by Tealer.
Four straight points, and a 19-7 UK lead forced an Auburn timeout. Kentucky won the set, 25-8, finishing on an astonishing 19-2 run.
The Cats picked up right where they left off, jumping out to an early 5-0 lead to start the third set. UK stayed in control, taking a 15-6 lead before the media timeout. After the media timeout, Kentucky scored 10 points to Auburn’s six, to win the set 25-12, sweeping AU 3-0.
Kentucky faces Florida this Friday, Nov. 26 in Lexington for their Senior Day. The match is set to begin at 1 p.m. E.T and can be viewed on the SEC Network.