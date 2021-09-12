After a tough loss to No. 2 Wisconsin on Friday, the No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats rebounded on Saturday, sweeping the Marquette Golden Eagles in Milwaukee, 3-0 (25-21, 30-28, 26-24.)
Madi Skinner led the way for UK once again, tying her career high of 16 kills on a .400 hitting percentage.
Set one saw a back-and-forth battle between the two teams. Kentucky would go on a scoring run thanks to a block from Azhani Tealer and a kill from Alli Stumler, leading to a 14-8 lead for the Wildcats. Stumler finished the set off with an ace, giving UK the early lead, 25-21.
The second set was a slugfest, including 13 ties and five lead changes. The Wildcats stayed alive, fighting off three match points, eventually tying the set at 24-24. Kentucky would outlast the Golden Eagles after they failed to put away the Wildcats on five seperate occasions in the set.
Marquette would jump out to an early lead in the third set, but Kentucky would again hang tight, fighting tooth-and-nail point after point, ending with a kill from Tealer to give the Wildcats a well-earned sweep.
Kentucky hit .310 while Marquette hit .242. Along with Skinner’s 16 kills, Stumer scored 10 while Tealer and Reagan Rutherford both had eight kills, Emma Grome had a career high 41 assists.
The Wildcats will return to action on Wednesday, when they head to Louisville to face off with the rival Louisville Cardinals. The match is set to begin at 7 p.m. E.T. and can be watched on the ACC Network.