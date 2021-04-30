John Calipari has overhauled both his staff and roster with the intention of getting Kentucky back to national prominence in 2021-22. But those hopes took a bit of a hit earlier this afternoon.
Nolan Hickman, the 22nd overall player in the 2021 class according to ESPN, is decommitting from the Cats. He confirmed the news, first reported by @RecruitsNews on Twitter, via his Instagram story.
"I got nothing but ALL love for BBN.. Coach cal.. and the entire Kentucky coaching staff," Hickman wrote. "Thank you."
Former UK assistant coach Tony Barbee, who recently left the Cats to become head coach at Central Michigan, had a significant role in securing Hickman's initial commitment.
The Mount Pleasant, UT. native is 247Sports Composite's fourth-ranked point guard of the 2021 class. The Cats will try to utilize Skyy Clark, Kellan Grady, Davion Mintz - who could possibly return via the NCAA's blanket waiver of eligibility - and potentially another transfer guard to replace Hickman's expected production.