Every ‘Cat has landed in their new homes.
After going undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft, Olivier Sarr is headed to Memphis. His Kentucky teammates Isaiah Jackson and Brandon Boston Jr. were drafted 22nd and 51st overall to the Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Clippers, respectively.
Sarr averaged 10.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and shot 44.4% (a career-high) from three in his one season in Lexington compared to a third-team All-ACC season as a junior, averaging 13.7 points and 9.0 rebounds at Wake Forest.
His most impressive outing at Kentucky came against Vanderbilt at Rupp Arena, where the Frenchman notched 24 points (a season-high) along with shooting 14-17 (82.5%) from the free-throw line.
After a disappointing season for everyone involved inside the Kentucky program, three members of the 2021 Kentucky MBB team have ended up in the NBA when it was all said and done.
Sarr joins Zaire Williams and Santiago Aldama in Memphis’ 2021 summer league rookie class.