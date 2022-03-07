In what's expected to be one of many accolades earned over the coming weeks, Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe was named a First-Team All-American by Sporting News on Monday.
Along with the Associated Press, the U.S. Basketball Writers Association and the National Association of Basketball Coaches, the Sporting News is one of the four outlets that the NCAA uses for its consensus All-American selections.
Tshiebwe is the first Wildcat to earn an All-American selection from the publication since PJ Washington in 2019, when he was placed on the Third Team. Tshiebwe joins Johnny Davis (Wisconsin), Ochai Agbaji (Kansas), Keegan Murray (Iowa) and Kofi Cockburn (Illinois) on the First Team.
With Tshiebwe's selection, he becomes the 12th player to earn the distinction of All-American under head coach John Calipari, and the 56th in program history.
The West Virginia transfer averaged a double-double in the regular season with 17. 3 points and a nation-leading 15.3 rebounds per game. If he is able to continue his dominance, he will become the first player to average at least 15 points and rebounds in 42 years.
With many awards still yet to be announced, Tshiebwe's laundry list of honors is continuing to grow.
As of March 7, Tshiebwe has earned National Player of the Year nods from The Field of 68 and College Hoops Today.
His Sporting News All-American selection is his second, along with the Field of 68. USA Today named the big man a member of the All-SEC First Team and the SEC Player of the Year. He is also a finalist for the John R. Wooden Award, the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award and a semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award.