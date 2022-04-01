Oscar Tshiebwe of Kentucky, left, is introduced as The Associated Press men's basketball player of the year, by Barry Bedlan, AP global director of text and new markets products, in New Orleans, Friday, April 1, 2022. The 6-foot-9, 255-pound junior received 46 of 60 votes from a national media panel. Wisconsin's Johnny Davis was second with 10 votes. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)