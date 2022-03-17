Oscar Tshiebwe became the 21st player in Kentucky program history to be named a consensus First Team All-American, after he was selected to his fourth major first-team honor by the United States Basketball Writers Association.
Tshiebwe is the 12th player to earn All-American honors under John Calipari and the fifth to earn consensus first-team selections. The last Wildcat to do so was Tyler Ulis in 2016.
What the West Virginia transfer has done for Kentucky this season is nothing short of spectacular, as he leads the team in scoring at 17 points per game and the nation in rebounding at 15.1 boards per game.
If Tshiebwe can maintain those numbers, he will be the first Division I player to average at least 15 points and and 15 rebounds in a season in 40 years, when it was done so by Drake’s Lewis Lloyd and Alcorn State’s Larry Smith. No Wildcat has accomplished the feat since Bob Burrow scored 19.1 points and 17.7 rebounds per game in the 1954-55 season.
Entering the NCAA Tournament, Tshiebwe has 64 more rebounds than the next closest player. he is also the only major conference player who is averaging at least 1.6 blocks and 1.6 steals per game.
The Lumbumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo native has earned 15-straight double-doubles, while totaling 27 of them on the season, breaking Dan Issel's Kentucky single-season record of 26.
As the postseason gets underway, Tshiebwe continues to add to his lengthy list of awards. He has now won or been named a finalist for each of the following honors:
- NCAA Consensus All-America First Team
- USBWA First-Team All-America
- NABC First-Team All-America
- Associated Press First-Team All-America
- Sporting News First-Team All-America
- NABC All-District 20 First Team
- Southeastern Conference Player of the Year (coaches/media)
- All-SEC First Team (coaches/media)
- All-SEC Defensive Team (coaches)
- USBWA IV Player of the Year
- USBWA IV All-District Team
- The Athletic’s National Player of the Year
- Sports Illustrated First-Team All-American
- The Field of 68 National Player of the Year
- The Field of 68 First-Team All-America
- College Hoops Today National Player of the Year
- USA Today SEC Player of the Year
- USA Today First-Team All-SEC unanimous selection