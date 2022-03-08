8:44:57:MBB vs. Vanderbilt

Kentucky Wildcats forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) sits on the bench after being taken out following a foul during the UK vs. Vanderbilt basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. UK won 77-70. Photo by Jack Weaver | Staff

The postseason awards are rolling in, with three Wildcats being recognized by the Southeastern Conference's league honors, headlined by Oscar Tshiebwe. 

Tshiebwe was named the SEC Player of the Year, the 10th player in Kentucky history to earn the award. He was also named to the All-SEC First Team and the All-Defensive Team. 

Backcourt duo TyTy Washington Jr and Sahvir Wheeler were each named to the All-SEC Second Team, with Washington also being tabbed with an All-Freshman selection. 

Head coach John Calipari has now coached 32 players who have earned an All-SEC First or Second Team distinction. In each of his 13 seasons at the helm of UK, Calipari has had at least one of his players named to the All-Freshman team. 

The Second Team selection for Wheeler is his second in a row, as he earned the same nod last season while at Georgia.

A full list of the awards is below: 

First Team

JD Notae, Arkansas

Jaylin Williams, Arkansas

Walker Kessler, Auburn

Jabari Smith, Auburn

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

Tari Eason, LSU

Iverson Molinar, Mississippi State

Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee

Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt

 

Second Team

Jaden Shackelford, Alabama

Colin Castleton, Florida

TyTy Washington Jr., Kentucky

Sahvir Wheeler, Kentucky

Darius Days, LSU

Kobe Brown, Missouri

Kennedy Chandler, Tennessee

Quenton Jackson, Texas A&M

 

All-Freshman Team

Charles Bediako, Alabama

JD Davison, Alabama

Jabari Smith, Auburn

TyTy Washington Jr., Kentucky

Brandon Murray, LSU

Devin Carter, South Carolina

Kennedy Chandler, Tennessee

Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee

 

All-Defensive Team

Keon Ellis, Alabama

Jaylin Williams, Arkansas

Walker Kessler, Auburn

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee

 

Coach of the Year: Bruce Pearl, Auburn

Player of the Year: Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Jordan Wright, Vanderbilt

Freshman of the Year: Jabari Smith, Auburn

Sixth-Man of the Year: Tari Eason, LSU

Defensive Player of the Year: Walker Kessler, Auburn

