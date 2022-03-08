The postseason awards are rolling in, with three Wildcats being recognized by the Southeastern Conference's league honors, headlined by Oscar Tshiebwe.
Tshiebwe was named the SEC Player of the Year, the 10th player in Kentucky history to earn the award. He was also named to the All-SEC First Team and the All-Defensive Team.
Backcourt duo TyTy Washington Jr and Sahvir Wheeler were each named to the All-SEC Second Team, with Washington also being tabbed with an All-Freshman selection.
Head coach John Calipari has now coached 32 players who have earned an All-SEC First or Second Team distinction. In each of his 13 seasons at the helm of UK, Calipari has had at least one of his players named to the All-Freshman team.
The Second Team selection for Wheeler is his second in a row, as he earned the same nod last season while at Georgia.
A full list of the awards is below:
First Team
JD Notae, Arkansas
Jaylin Williams, Arkansas
Walker Kessler, Auburn
Jabari Smith, Auburn
Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky
Tari Eason, LSU
Iverson Molinar, Mississippi State
Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee
Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt
Second Team
Jaden Shackelford, Alabama
Colin Castleton, Florida
TyTy Washington Jr., Kentucky
Sahvir Wheeler, Kentucky
Darius Days, LSU
Kobe Brown, Missouri
Kennedy Chandler, Tennessee
Quenton Jackson, Texas A&M
All-Freshman Team
Charles Bediako, Alabama
JD Davison, Alabama
Jabari Smith, Auburn
TyTy Washington Jr., Kentucky
Brandon Murray, LSU
Devin Carter, South Carolina
Kennedy Chandler, Tennessee
Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee
All-Defensive Team
Keon Ellis, Alabama
Jaylin Williams, Arkansas
Walker Kessler, Auburn
Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky
Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee
Coach of the Year: Bruce Pearl, Auburn
Player of the Year: Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Jordan Wright, Vanderbilt
Freshman of the Year: Jabari Smith, Auburn
Sixth-Man of the Year: Tari Eason, LSU
Defensive Player of the Year: Walker Kessler, Auburn