Oscar Tshiebwe has once again made history, becoming Kentucky's first ever unanimous national player of the year after winning the Wooden Award on Tuesday.
Tshiebwe won all six NCAA-recognized electors for national player of the year, winning the Wooden Award alongside honors from The Sporting News, The National Association of Basketball Coaches, the United States Basketball Writers Association, the Associated Press and the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame.
John Calipari has now coached two unanimous NPOY's, with Tshiebwe joining Marcus Camby, who won all six awards in 1996. Tshiebwe is the 28th player in college basketball history to achieve the feat, and the first in Southeastern Conference history.
Anthony Davis is the only other Wildcat who has won the Wooden Award, doing so in 2012. Davis earned five of the six major honors.
Tshiebwe turned in one of the best seasons in Kentucky basketball history, averaging 17.4 points per game and a nation's best 15.1 rebounds per game. He became the first Division I player who averaged at least 15.0 points and rebounds per game in over 40 years.
He also managed to average over 1.6 blocks and 1.6 steals per game, the only player in the major conferences to do so. Tshiebwe became the second Wildcat to lead his team in points, rebounds, blocks, steals and field goal percentage per game, joining Davis.
Tshiebwe concluded his monster season with 16 straight double-doubles, the longest streak in program history. He also set the UK record for double-doubles in a season with 18.
With the season over, the big man's laundry list of awards ends with the following, per UK Athletics:
- Wooden Award
- Naismith Player of the Year
- Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award
- USBWA Oscar Robertson Trophy
- Associated Press Player of the Year
- NABC National Player of the Year
- NABC Pete Newell Big Man of the Year
- NCAA Consensus All-America First Team
- Wooden Award All-America Team
- USBWA First-Team All-America
- NABC First-Team All-America
- Associated Press First-Team All-America
- Sporting News First-Team All-America
- Wooden Award All-America Team
- NABC All-District 20 First Team
- Southeastern Conference Player of the Year (coaches/media)
- All-SEC First Team (coaches/media)
- All-SEC Defensive Team (coaches)
- USBWA District IV Player of the Year
- USBWA All-District IV team
- CBS Sports National Player of the Year
- USA Today National Player of the Year
- USA Today First-Team All-American
- The Athletic’s National Player of the Year
- Sports Illustrated First-Team All-American
- The Field of 68 National Player of the Year
- The Field of 68 First-Team All-America
- College Hoops Today National Player of the Year
- USA Today SEC Player of the Year
- USA Today First-Team All-SEC unanimous selection