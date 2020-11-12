After a long and heavy fight with cholangiocarcinoma - a rare form of cancer that forms in the bile ducts - Kentucky offensive line coach John Schlarman died Thursday morning at the age of 45.
An inspiration to many, Schlarman shared a close connection with numerous players on Kentucky's current and recent rosters in addition to all of his colleagues on staff. When he wasn't turning Kentucky offensive linemen into some of the SEC's best, he was a large presence for the Cats on the recruiting trail. He notably helped Mark Stoops and Co. keep four-star prospect Jager Burton, who had offers from a myriad of the nation's top programs, in Lexington for his college career.
Many players and colleagues - current and former - took to social media to honor Schlarman once the news broke:
Rest In Peace Coach Schlarman. The definition of a true warrior. You were the most selfless coach I’ve ever been around and always put others before yourself. When we got diagnosed back in 2018, you always asked how my fight was going and whenever I asked about yours, you would https://t.co/s02MEcS5bQ— Joshua Paschal (@JPaschalx) November 12, 2020
Gone but never forgotten 💙 you taught us all life lessons, rest up coach 🙏🏾 #65— AJ Rose Jr (@ajrose_10) November 12, 2020
I’m heartbroken to learn about the passing of my friend, John Schlarman. My prayers go out to LeeAnne and the kids, Joseph, Benjamin, Matthew and Evelyn, through this very difficult time.— Mark Stoops (@UKCoachStoops) November 12, 2020
Always had the kindest and most uplifting of words to say to me! Never seen him in a bad mood.. The best offensive line coach ive ever met but an even greater man! This one definitely put a pit in my stomach. https://t.co/Tsc2zDLDlO— Big Snacc (@phil_hoskins) November 12, 2020
Never met a stronger man. I will miss you coach. https://t.co/RdZTWY5O8P— CJ Conrad (@cjconrad1) November 12, 2020
Coach Schlarman was the OL coach at Troy Univeristy when I played there. He was a awesome person, awesome coach and a awesome family man. Watching him be who he is made me a better man, a better coach, and a better husband. Thank you coach! #SchlarmanStrong https://t.co/KwF07YuGxA— Jeremy Hawkins (@CoachJHawkins) November 12, 2020
The toughest guy I’ve ever known is John Schlarman. All who had the pleasure of being around John were better for it because they saw grit, passion, authenticity & love for people on display every day. He leaves behind a great legacy. https://t.co/Quev6P7zdP— Jon Sumrall (@CoachJonSumrall) November 12, 2020
I’m at a lost of words this morning because we truly lost someone very special who impacted so many lives! Prayers goes out to the Schlarman family 🙏🏾 I’m so sad man. https://t.co/IiWkmdPxUI— Jeff Badet (@JeffBadet__) November 12, 2020
November 12, 2020
I was beyond fortunate enough to be coached by @CoachSchlarman for my couple years at UK- SO much of what he taught me about 🏈, life in & his energy I will forever carry with me https://t.co/snG3NUgIhK— Josh Jaggers (@joshjagg) November 12, 2020
The UK Athletics family is in deep sorrow on the passing of John Schlarman. Throughout the last two years, he has been an incredible inspiration. He taught people how to live and showed all of us what it means to be courageous ...— Mitch Barnhart (@UKMitchBarnhart) November 12, 2020
One of the best men I’ve ever met in my life. This hurts deep. Please please keep his family in your prayers https://t.co/QiuYrkkMte— SJII 🇧🇿 (@stephen_h_j) November 12, 2020
Such a selfless and loving coach, thankful to have been apart of your legacy and lessons you have taught along the way. Rip coach you will be forever missed💙 #BigblueWall https://t.co/RGuVuEyPLU— Mr SNELL YA LATER👋🏾 (@benny_snell) November 12, 2020
Damn 🙏🏾🙏🏾🤦🏾♂️ https://t.co/ASoMHcs842— Allen Dailey Jr. (@Ymm_Allen9) November 12, 2020
I was blessed to be able to call this man COACH! He truly changed my outlook on life and helped cultivate some of the best experiences of my life! Thank you and rest easy COACH, Love you! https://t.co/hSu6FOSEN5— Coach Woodiel (@CoachWoodiel) November 12, 2020
This hurts big time. Prayers for John and his phenomenal family. I loved talking to him and will miss everything he was about. Heaven gained a great human being! https://t.co/aC1ngmrk4I— Craig Skinner (@UKCoachSkinner) November 12, 2020
2020 Is not it, we love you coach 😪💔 https://t.co/T2nNAYxLuN— Cbdjrp (@CedrickDjr) November 12, 2020
Rip Coach Schlarman! Praying God brings peace to his family 🙏🏾 https://t.co/zMri6GYRQS— Tj Carter (@TjCarter_) November 12, 2020
I’ve never met a more selfless person. This one hurts. Love you coach Schlarman❤️ https://t.co/mClLQbxqw1— Brenden Bates (@BatesBrenden) November 12, 2020
A great man, but an even greater coach. We won’t let you down 🤞🏽 https://t.co/Tj4qMXvwyt— Zach Johnson (@_zachjohnson_3) November 12, 2020
💔💔 I am at a loss for words. Coach you were such a great coach and a even better man. You were a man of faith with strength. I never saw you unhappy , you always had a smile on your face. Thank you for always helping me improve my game. This hurts man. Love you coach https://t.co/fV2HIjM32D— Calvin Taylor (@calv_huncho) November 12, 2020
The world lost a great man today and heaven just got one. Lord my heart is hurting for John family and our @UKFootball family. I asked you BBN keep John wife and children in prayer. God will get something out of this. https://t.co/I2cTkyTaaW— CoachMarrowUK (@vincemarrow) November 12, 2020
My time at Kentucky was heavily influenced by this man. He and I spoke every single day even if it were for 15 seconds. He was a great football coach, but he was an even better man. I will never forget Coach Schlarman’s beaming smile and contagious positivity. He will be missed. https://t.co/bk9Xblqis8— John Daido (@John_Daido) November 12, 2020
Thank you for giving me a chance when no one else would, you will be missed coach. https://t.co/if6H5HDRN3— David Baumer (@BaumsB52) November 12, 2020
I will never forget the day you came to my school to visit me. Thank you for helping me reach my goal, thank you for pushing me to become better on the field, and thank you for being you! You will be missed... #SchlarmanStrong #OverRoy https://t.co/3cKHw95RP9— Elijah Barnett (@ebarnett39) November 12, 2020
When you reflect on a life, you look at the impact. There are very few people I’ve been blessed to know that will leave a longer-lasting impact than John Schlarman. Thank you for exemplifying what it is to be a father, coach, friend & Christian! https://t.co/9NMxAub1dm— Brad White (@CoachWhiteFB) November 12, 2020
Love Coach ❤️ You a true soldier, you fought a good fight, You will be missed🤞🏾🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/Q3NYx8SexH— Brandin Echols (@matayo_echols) November 12, 2020
This really hits home. I knew John since HS. Great competitor, coach and human being. Some coaches just coach. But the best ones impact lives, and that’s what John did every single day. We should all hope to have that type of impact. Gone far, far too soon. https://t.co/CR5TSVfa8k— Brad Lampley (@BALampley79) November 12, 2020
LeeAnne, Joseph, Benjamin, Matthew, and Evelyn will be in our prayers. John will be missed. https://t.co/ZJbNiBkiJp— DeWayne Peevy (@BlueDemonsAD) November 12, 2020
RIP to an incredible man, mentor and coach. Coach made the biggest impact on me and everyone he came in contact with and made everyone feel welcomed and loved. You’ll be missed by so many, Coach. #SchlarmanStrong https://t.co/UVUZzrd9zx— Ryan Finck (@Coach_Finck) November 12, 2020
Love you coach definitely going to miss having you around. Such a great mentor and even greater person you fought until the end you are the definition of a true warrior rest easy coach 🙏🏽💙 https://t.co/tLkFDfT0Vf— Gibby SR. 🏁 (@IsaiahGibson_96) November 12, 2020
😔— Kenneth Horsey 6️⃣8️⃣ (@Work_Horse68) November 12, 2020
Great legacy but even greater man. Thank you coach for the last 8 years and the tireless devotion you put into me and every guy in this program. Taught me so much more than how to be a left tackle you taught me how to be a great Christain man. Love you and your family. https://t.co/G7dq9wdyFs— Landon Young (@Landon_Young_67) November 12, 2020
Kentucky football shared a video earlier this morning with words from current players and staff showing just how important Schlarman was to their development not only on the field, but in all aspects of life.
Over the past few months, we asked members of our @UKFootball family what @CoachSchlarman means to them.An incredible person who's impact reaches throughout our community, and who will always hold a special place in our hearts 💙 #SchlarmanStrong pic.twitter.com/4eUU8oIUi8— Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) November 12, 2020