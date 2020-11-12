9:46:47 UKvsFloridaFB

Kentucky Wildcats defensive lineman Joshua Paschal (4) and offensive lineman coach John Schlarman walk off the field after the UK vs Florida football game on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky. Florida won 29-21. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff

After a long and heavy fight with cholangiocarcinoma - a rare form of cancer that forms in the bile ducts - Kentucky offensive line coach John Schlarman died Thursday morning at the age of 45.

An inspiration to many, Schlarman shared a close connection with numerous players on Kentucky's current and recent rosters in addition to all of his colleagues on staff. When he wasn't turning Kentucky offensive linemen into some of the SEC's best, he was a large presence for the Cats on the recruiting trail. He notably helped Mark Stoops and Co. keep four-star prospect Jager Burton, who had offers from a myriad of the nation's top programs, in Lexington for his college career.

Many players and colleagues - current and former - took to social media to honor Schlarman once the news broke:

Kentucky football shared a video earlier this morning with words from current players and staff showing just how important Schlarman was to their development not only on the field, but in all aspects of life. 

