The city of Lexington has gained a professional soccer club.
Lexington Pro Soccer will compete as a USL League One expansion franchise beginning in 2023, announced on Tuesday.
With 2023 being just two years away, the club will start play at a local college facility, yet to be named, while their stadium is being built. That stadium has been proposed to be built to accommodate not just soccer, but festivals, concerts and other events.
The stadium is proposed to be located adjacent to Rupp Arena and the Central Bank Center downtown. Lexington Pro Soccer is also exploring multiple locations around Fayette County to be the location of their training grounds as well as their academy program.
Vince Gabbert has been named the president of Lexington Pro Soccer. He’s previously served on the boards of the Bluegrass Sports Commission and Commerce Lexington. Along with Gabbert, Sam Stockley, a former European and American professional soccer player, will act as the Sporting Director.
The club crest and branding has yet to be revealed, as it’s being developed with input from the community. They’ll host multiple listening sessions in the coming months for members of the Bluegrass to give their opinions and create a brand that represents Lexington.
USL League One is the third highest level of professional soccer in the United States behind the MLS and the USL Championship. The USL currently has no form of relegation or promotion system, so Lexington’s spot in League One will not change based on performance, but rather the club will be eligible to compete for the League One championship upon arrival.
Fans can place a 2023 ticket deposit on Lexingtonprosoccer.com. All deposits are non-refundable.