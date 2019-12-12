The Kentucky football team continues to receive national recognition.
This time, Cats' punter Max Duffy is the center of attention. On Thursday night, during the Home Depot College Football Awards in Atlanta, Duffy was named the 2019 Ray Guy Award winner. The award is annually given to the top punter in college football.
The Perth, Australia native has made noise for the Cats with his legs this past season. He leads the country in punting at 48.6 yards per punt. Not only that, but he's also helped the Cats lead the nation in net punting. Those numbers have led the junior to being named a two-time Ray Guy Award Punter of the Week this season.
Duffy is UK's all-time leading punter with 46.47 yards per punt on 107 total kicks. He set two school records against South Carolina earlier this year: His nine punts broke his own prior record for most punts in a game and he averaged 51.1 yards on those kicks, thus becoming UK's career punting leader.
He also was a First-Team Midseason All-America choice by ESPN and The Sporting News and a Second-Team Midseason All-America selection by the Associated Press. Earlier on Thursday, he was also named a Walter Camp first-team All-American. He follows in the footsteps of former defensive end Josh Allen who won the award last year.
The 2019 Walter Camp All-America team will be honored at the the organization's annual national awards banquet on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at the Yale University Commons in New Haven, CT.