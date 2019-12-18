After spending two years on the bench for the Kentucky football team, quarterback Walker Wood will be entering the transfer portal.
247Sports.com reporter Josh Edwards first tweeted out that Wood would be entering the transfer portal. UK Athletics confirmed to the Kernel that Wood will participate in the Belk Bowl and remain with the Cats until after the season ends.
The decision is unsurprising given the quarterback traffic on the Cats' depth chart. Although quarterback Lynn Bowden will be departing after the season ends, Wood would have been competing with Terry Wilson, who sat out most of the year to season-ending injuries, previous starter Sawyer Smith, a recuperating Nic Scalzo and freshman Amani Gilmore.
This also comes after Lexington Catholic and local standout quarterback Beau Allen signed his letter of intent to play for the Cats earlier Wednesday afternoon. He will participate this spring as an early signee. Transfer quarterback Joey Gatewood will be leaving the Auburn Tigers to join the Cats this spring as well.
Wood, a 6-foot, 189-pound local product from Lafayette High School, redshirted his freshman year and practiced with the Cats last season. After injuries to Wilson and Smith, Wood share several snaps with Bowden. He only completed 2-of-3 passes for 15 yards this season.