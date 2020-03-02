4:20:36 MBB vs. Auburn

Kentucky sophomore guard Immanuel Quickley gets set on defense during the game against Auburn on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 73-66 clinching the SEC regular season title. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff

For the second straight week, Kentucky sophomore Immanuel Quickley has earned a Player of the Week honor from the SEC league office. 

The sophomore shares a Co-SEC POW honor with Arkansas' Mason Jones. 

His 30-point performance at Texas A&M followed by a double-double against Auburn helped Quickley become the first Wildcat in the history of the SEC weekly awards (dating back to the 1984-85 season) to win SEC Player of the Week honors in consecutive weeks, according to a UK press release.

The Cats return to the floor against the Tennessee Volunteers on Tuesday, March 3 in their last home game of the season. 

