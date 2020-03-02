For the second straight week, Kentucky sophomore Immanuel Quickley has earned a Player of the Week honor from the SEC league office.
The sophomore shares a Co-SEC POW honor with Arkansas' Mason Jones.
His 30-point performance at Texas A&M followed by a double-double against Auburn helped Quickley become the first Wildcat in the history of the SEC weekly awards (dating back to the 1984-85 season) to win SEC Player of the Week honors in consecutive weeks, according to a UK press release.
The Cats return to the floor against the Tennessee Volunteers on Tuesday, March 3 in their last home game of the season.