Everything is bigger in Texas. The Dallas Cowboys took that saying to heart, choosing Kentucky nose tackle Quinton Bohanna with the 192nd overall pick in the NFL Draft.
🗣 QUINTON BOHANNAWelcome to #CowboysNation, @QBohanna❕#DallasCowboys | #ItsMillerTime pic.twitter.com/ZYmwU52mPn— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) May 1, 2021
Bohanna is the third UK player to be selected in this year's draft, joining linebacker Jamin Davis, who went 19th to Washington, and cornerback Kelvin Joseph, who Bohanna will compete alongside once again for America's Team.
This gonna be scary 🙏 let’s picked up where we left off https://t.co/hwHSrZ5Q1b— Kelvin Joseph (@bossmanfat1) May 1, 2021
The 6-foot-4, 357 lb. Cordova, TN. native played 45 games in Lexington, racking up 59 tackles, nine tackles for loss, four pass break-ups, three quarterback hits, two sacks, a forced fumble and fumble recovery.
While his stats may be relatively modest, his impact on Kentucky's defense was notable. When he was not in the lineup, the Cats hemorrhaged yards on the ground. But when he was on the field, anchoring the middle of the line of scrimmage, he ate up opposing blockers, creating avenues for Davis and DeAndre Square to fly through and drag down ball carriers. Bohanna will look to do the same for Leighton VanderEsch and Jaylon Smith, among others, for the Cowboys.
"Bohanna can man the nose in even or odd fronts and plays with decent knock-back explosiveness coming off the ball. He will play with average range, but can disrupt blocking schemes with his power penetration from time to time," NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein's draft profile. "His value will rest in whether or not he can help control the A-gaps. Bohanna is limited, but big and strong and could find work as a rotational nose early in his career."