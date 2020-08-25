Jamal Murray already had two fantastic outings in the Denver Nuggets' first round series with the Utah Jazz, going toe-to-toe with former Louisville star Donovan Mitchell for a spot in the Western Conference Semifinals. Tonight's game five may have been his masterpiece.
Yes. After hanging 36 points in an overtime game one win, and pouring a whopping 50 in Sunday's game four, he managed to save his best for when his team needed it most.
The seventh overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft dropped 42 points, eight rebounds and eight assists to carry Denver to a potentially series-altering 117-107 victory.
JAMAL DID IT ALL!!!#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/lwTEgkZCVX— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) August 26, 2020
The Nuggets season would have ended with a loss, but now live for a game six. Add the potential for key pieces Gary Harris and Will Barton to return from injury for that contest to this newfound momentum, and Denver has reason to feel optimistic moving forward.
For now though, the bell of the ball is Jamal, who propelled the Nuggets to the finish line by hitting shot,
Jamal Murray 360 layup 😳Nuggets are back in this pic.twitter.com/1F4oje53Dl— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 26, 2020
after shot,
Jamal Murray is in another mode right now 😤 pic.twitter.com/2LV18TK1HF— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 26, 2020
after shot, as the clock wound down.
Jamal Murray AGAIN pic.twitter.com/qqhsINvWlf— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 26, 2020
As you'd expect, many in the basketball Twitterverse had something to say about what they witnessed:
The real "Dame Time" is happening right now in the 4th q of Utah vs Denver, Donovan Mitchell vs Jamal Murray, shot for spectacular clutch shot, bombs and basket attacks, as it has been this entire series.— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) August 26, 2020
the Donovan Mitchell vs. Jamal Murray matchup has been some of the purest, most surgical play & shot-making i've seen in a while during a single series. every bucket is like a new LP.— Jawob Murray (@WorldWideWob) August 26, 2020
He would tell me, “IT’S A GOOD SHOT! I CAN MAKE IT!!!” Love @BeMore27! pic.twitter.com/6WFHyjsouz— John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) August 26, 2020
Jamal Murray has 92 points, 19 rebounds & 15 assists with 0 turnovers on 61-57-100 splits in Games 4 & 5 of this series. My lord.— nick wright (@getnickwright) August 26, 2020
The Nuggets Jamal Murray just another young stud — that has taken his game up a notch in the bubble. Dude has no fear in big spots. #DenverDoingDamage— Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) August 26, 2020
Put Jamal Murray on the Canadian dime— Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) August 26, 2020
Jamal Murray is at his best when everybody is watching— Duncan Smith (@DuncanSmithNBA) August 26, 2020
There is a reason the @KentuckyMBB guys transition to the @NBA— Seth Greenberg (@SethOnHoops) August 26, 2020
I Like Denver👀👀 https://t.co/GwRT0GAAsV— ashton hagans (@H23Ash) August 26, 2020
Jamal Murray playing with literally no regard for human life. He is absolutely torching the Jazz at all levels. This is unbelievable to watch— Sean Yoo 🚀 (@SeanYoo) August 26, 2020
Every Jazz player trying to stop Jamal Murray: pic.twitter.com/EsIijcOScH— CBS Sports NBA (@CBSSportsNBA) August 26, 2020
Jamal Murray has the hottest hand on the planet right now and still has the unselfishness, vision, and ability to deliver this kickout pass to Nikola Jokic for the dagger 3. High level play. pic.twitter.com/vJ53tjlkfe— Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) August 26, 2020
Jamal Murray's last turnover came with 7:48 left in the third quarter of Game 3. Since then, he has 90 points and 14 assists.— Adam Fromal (@fromal09) August 26, 2020
Jamal Murray past two games Game 4: 50pts (18/31 FG) 11rebs 7asts Game 5:42pts (17/26 FG) 8rebs 8asts pic.twitter.com/blfPVmadEH— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) August 26, 2020
All these Kentucky dudes came to the bubble ready to ball.— Myron Medcalf (@MedcalfByESPN) August 26, 2020
OMG jamal murray 😳😳🔥— Ja Morant (@JaMorant) August 26, 2020
.@BeMore27's numbers the last two games: 92 points, 19 rebounds, 15 assists and ZERO turnovers. CRAZY!!!#BUiltDifferent https://t.co/iQVSb67p2Z— John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) August 26, 2020
Combined with his 50-point outburst in game four, Murray again made NBA history.
Jamal Murray is the first player in NBA playoff history to have consecutive games with over 40 points and 0 turnovers (per @stathead)— Fastbreak Breakfast (@fastbreakbreak) August 26, 2020
Jamal Murray's 92 points in his last two games are the most in a two-game span in Nuggets playoff history (ELIAS). Previous "record" was 74 by Carmelo Anthony in 2010. pic.twitter.com/9Tf94KHiUC— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 26, 2020
Jamal Murray of the @nuggets has never had back-to-back 40-point games in the regular season, but he has now done so in the playoffs.The last guard to do that in the playoffs before he ever did it in the regular season? Kobe Bryant on May 13 & 19, 2001.#MileHighBasketball— Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) August 26, 2020
Game six between the Nuggets and the Jazz is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. EST. You can watch Murray and his teammates try to force a winner-take-all game seven on ESPN and the ESPN app.