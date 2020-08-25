NCAAFirstRoundUKvsIndiana

Jamal Murray already had two fantastic outings in the Denver Nuggets' first round series with the Utah Jazz, going toe-to-toe with former Louisville star Donovan Mitchell for a spot in the Western Conference Semifinals. Tonight's game five may have been his masterpiece.

Yes. After hanging 36 points in an overtime game one win, and pouring a whopping 50 in Sunday's game four, he managed to save his best for when his team needed it most.

The seventh overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft dropped 42 points, eight rebounds and eight assists to carry Denver to a potentially series-altering 117-107 victory.

The Nuggets season would have ended with a loss, but now live for a game six. Add the potential for key pieces Gary Harris and Will Barton to return from injury for that contest to this newfound momentum, and Denver has reason to feel optimistic moving forward.

For now though, the bell of the ball is Jamal, who propelled the Nuggets to the finish line by hitting shot,

after shot,

after shot, as the clock wound down.

As you'd expect, many in the basketball Twitterverse had something to say about what they witnessed:

Combined with his 50-point outburst in game four, Murray again made NBA history.

Game six between the Nuggets and the Jazz is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. EST. You can watch Murray and his teammates try to force a winner-take-all game seven on ESPN and the ESPN app.

