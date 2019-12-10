A report from Footballscoop.com says that Kentucky football special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach Dean Hood is heading to Murray State to be its new head coach. The report does not name any sources and UK is not able to confirm the report at the time.
Murray State went 4-8 overall and 2-6 in the OVC in 2019. Previous Racers head coach Mitch Stewart was fired on Nov. 23.
Hood had an eight-year stint at Eastern Kentucky University where he compiled a 55-38 overall record and won two OVC championships. He then was an assistant head coach at Charlotte in 2016 before coming to UK.
