For the second offseason in a row, Mark Stoops is on the hunt for a new offensive coordinator.
First reported by Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Liam Coen is returning to the Los Angeles Rams to serve as the defending Super Bowl Champions' new offensive coordinator.
Coen made the jump to Kentucky last offseason, leaving his position as quarterbacks coach of the Rams. just 14 months later, he will return to LA in a much bigger role.
After transforming Kentucky's offense in the span of one season, multiple schools and NFL teams were knocking on Coen's door. The 36-year-old created a more diverse offense in Lexington, adding 1,597 more passing yards and 17 more receiving touchdowns than the season prior to his arrival.
The Rhode Island native leaves a gaping hole in the Kentucky football coaching staff, with no clear candidate set to become his replacement.