Mark Stoops is going back to the pros for his new offensive coordinator.
Kentucky is hiring San Fransisco 49ers quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello as the Wildcats' new OC, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.
Scangarello replaces Liam Coen, who left UK to return to Los Angeles to become the Rams new OC.
Zach Yenser, Kentucky’s new offensive line coach, also comes to Lexington from San Fransisco, meaning there will already be a continued connection between the two 49ers assistants.
Stoops made the decision to stay in the NFL world when searching for his new OC, as he originally plucked Coen from the Rams last offseason, where he served as LA’s QB’s coach.
Instead of Sean McVay’s coaching tree, this time Stoops went through the pipeline of Kyle Shanahan.
Scangarello was not one of the first names mentioned in the new OC search for Kentucky, as Rob Calabrese, the QB coach of the New York Jets was reportedly in the running for the position.
Bringing in seven years of NFL experience, Scangarello has held multiple positions on a pro staff, including three years as a QB coach for the 49ers, and one season as the Denver Broncos’ offensive coordinator.
Stoops wasted no time in his hunt for Coen’s replacement, going back to the NFL to attempt to keep ahold of the success that was created in the Kentucky offense in 2021.