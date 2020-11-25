Kentucky basketball fans know a key to unparalleled program success this season is how the team functions when national player of the year candidate Rhyne Howard is not on the floor. On Wednesday, they're getting a taste of exactly that sooner than anticipated.
Just an hour prior to today's tip versus Murray State, interim head coach Kyra Elzy announced that Howard and forward Tatyana Wyatt have been suspended. A press release from the university stated Howard's suspension is for "not upholding the standards of the program", while Wyatt's is due to a "violation of team rules."
Both players will miss today's game (vs. Murray State) and Sunday's game (vs. Belmont). Wyatt will be out a third game (Dec. 3 at Kansas State) for her transgression.
Through just over a quarter and a half of play, the Cats lead Murray State 44-21 on the back of Chasity Patterson's 19 points. The game is airing on SEC Network+.