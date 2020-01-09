The No. 14 Kentucky women's basketball team not only recorded its first SEC road win of the season with its 81-71 victory over Alabama, but it also broke several records in the process.
First, sophomore guard Rhyne Howard tied a school record in scoring after she dropped 43 points against the Crimson Tide. She ties former Kentucky player Jennifer O'Neill, who scored 43 points against Baylor on Dec. 6, 2013.
Howard's 43 points are a career high, which is the second straight game she's set a career high-- she scored 37 points against Tennessee on Jan. 5. Howard is the first Kentucky player to score at least 37 points in consecutive games. She also added six rebounds and five steals.
The Cats also passed the program's record for made three-pointers with the help of six players. Howard, Blair Green, Sabrina Haines, Amanda Paschal, Tatyana Wyatt and Chasity Patterson all knocked down shots from deep, combining for 16 total three-pointers. The previous record was 14, set on Jan. 8, 2012 against Mississippi State.
In total, Kentucky went 16-of-31 from three-point range, while Alabama went 4-of-13.
The Cats were without starter KeKe McKinney, who was out due to a serious migraine-like headache, per UK Athletics.
Kentucky's next game will also be on the road as they take on the Florida Gators in Gainesville on Sunday at noon.