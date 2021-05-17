One week ago, Kentucky had no point guards; now, they have two.
Sahvir Wheeler, a transfer from Georgia has announced that he is headed to Lexington. He chose the Wildcats over Kansas, LSU and Oklahoma State.
Welcome to the family, @sahvir_ ! #LaFamilia x #BuiltDifferent 😼🏀 pic.twitter.com/1Yr5AlAxUK— Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) May 17, 2021
"That's a point guard's dream," Wheeler said to Jeff Goodman of The Field of 68 about playing at Kentucky with high-caliber athletes.
The five-foot-eight Houston, Texas native averaged 14 points, 7.4 assists and 1.7 steals per game in his sophomore campaign in Athens. He led the team in all three categories.
Wheeler’s passing prowess allowed him to break Georgia’s single-season assist record with 193 dishes, easily breaking the previous record of 169, including three of Georgia’s six all-time single-game assist records with 12 assists against Florida A&M and 13 against both LSU and Missouri, the latter of which was in the SEC tournament (an SEC-tournament record).
Within SEC play, Wheeler led the league in both assists (7.4 apg) and assist-to-turnover ratio (1.68). He also tied for first place in double-doubles (eight), while also ranking No. 3 in playing time (34.4 mpg), No. 5 in steals (1.7 spp) and No. 15 in scoring (14.0 ppg). His eight point-assist double-doubles are the most by any SEC player in a single-season in the 2000's.
The second-team all SEC performer will join fellow transfers CJ Fredrick, Kellan Grady and Oscar Tshiewbe in Lexington next season along with commits TyTy Washington, Bryce Hopkins and Daimion Collins.
"The biggest difference for me is being able to play in an opportunity to play in the NCAA Tournament," Wheeler said. "Not only play in the NCAA Tournament but have a roster that is set up to win a national championship."
BREAKING: Sahvir Wheeler (@sahvir_) commits to KENTUCKY live on @TheFieldOf68 with @GoodmanHoops https://t.co/ElnKNmvBnw pic.twitter.com/LhmbqUezpX— The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) May 17, 2021