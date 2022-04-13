The Wildcats improved to 28-9 (8-4 Southeastern Conference) on the year with their dominant 9-0 victory over the Cardinals in Louisville on Tuesday.
No. 12 Kentucky has been playing well as of late, winning its last three SEC series. The win against the Cardinals Tuesday night means UK now leads the all-time series 22-20.
Stephanie Schoonover pitched all five innings for Kentucky without allowing a hit.
Schoonover’s no-no came on 66 pitches with 16 batters faced. She struck out four and only walked two Cardinal batters. With Louisville outmatched at the plate, UK notched nine runs in five innings.
The first four Kentucky batters were able to reach base safely to open the game.
Kayla Kowalik walked and Rylea Smith singled to center to start the first. In the next at bat, Erin Coffel’s three-run homer put UK up early.
That wasn’t all for the Wildcats in the top of the first.
After Renee Abernathy singled following Coffel’s at bat, Taylor Ebbs was able to bring her home thanks to her two-run shot to left center field. Kentucky would have firm control of the game, being up 5-0 after half of an inning.
Emmy Blane led off the second with a single, with Kowalik following it up with her second walk of the day. Coffel reached first on a fielder’s choice and the Cats added another on the board.
Later in the inning, Lauren Johnson singled to left field and Kowalik was able to score. UK was up seven after two.
Schoonover continued to hold Louisville scoreless throughout the game.
Kentucky added its final two runs in the top of the fourth.
To nobody’s surprise, Kowalik started the inning with a double, and she was able to cross the plate thanks to Coffel. Her five RBI accounted for more than half of Kentucky’s runs.
The following at-bat saw Abernathy hit a solo shot to left field, ultimately making the score 9-0.
Schoonover continued to deal, eventually blanking the Cards inside Ulmer Stadium.
The Wildcats will next look for their fourth straight win on Friday, when they travel to Fayetteville to take on the Razorbacks in an SEC weekend series. First pitch between the Cats and Hogs is set for 7 p.m. EST.