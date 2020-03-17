The Southeastern Conference has officially canceled all athletic competition for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The SEC announced this decision in a tweet Tuesday afternoon.
ALERT-The @SEC has announced all regular season conference and non-conference competitions are cancelled for remainder of the 2019-20 athletic year, including all Spring FB Games and remaining SEC championship events, due to continuing developments related to the coronavirus.— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) March 17, 2020
On Friday, the SEC extended its original athletics suspension to April 15, but now has canceled the rest of the conference events in entirety, which also includes all pro days conducted be league schools. You can read the full press release here.
All NCAA spring and winter championships were canceled last week.