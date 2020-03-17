5:31:41 UKSB vs. Marshall

Fans watch from the outfield during the game against Marshall on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at John Cropp Stadium in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 16-15. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff

The Southeastern Conference has officially canceled all athletic competition for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The SEC announced this decision in a tweet Tuesday afternoon. 

On Friday, the SEC extended its original athletics suspension to April 15, but now has canceled the rest of the conference events in entirety, which also includes all pro days conducted be league schools. You can read the full press release here.

All NCAA spring and winter championships were canceled last week.

