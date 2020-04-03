The Southeastern Conference has a new update on its suspensions amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The league previously suspended all in-person athletic activities, including team and individual practices, meetings, camps and coaches clinics, until April 15. Now, a statement made by the SEC says that date will extend through at least May 31.
The update also says that virtual film sessions that don't include physical activity are will be allowed up to four hours a week. That has been extended from the previous two hours a week.
All @SEC in-person athletics activities, including practices, meetings, organized gatherings--voluntary or required--including camps & clinics are suspended thru May 31. Virtual film review is permissible & will expand to max 4 hrs/week beginning Apr. 6. https://t.co/Kuzx3UyFzP— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) April 3, 2020