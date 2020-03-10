Just days ahead of the SEC Tournament in Nashville, No. 1 seeded Kentucky has four players winning postseason awards, included the top league award.
Sophomore guard Immanuel Quickley was named SEC Player of the Year and an All-SEC First Teamer. Quickley averages 16.1 points per game, leads the team in made three-pointers with 62 and averages a team-high 42.8 percent three-point shooting. He's currently on a 20-game double-figure scoring stretch, the best run since Malik Monk scored in double figures in 30 straight games during the 2016-17 season. Over that stretch, has scored 20 or more points eight times and made three or more 3-pointers seven times.
Joining Quickley on the All-SEC First Team is Nick Richards, rounding out Kentucky's #PickNickandQuick campaign. Richards leads the team in rebounding with 7.8 per game, blocks with 2.1 per game and double-doubles (10). Richards currently leads the SEC in field goal percentage at a 64.4 percent clip and averages 14 points per game. He also ranks third in the SEC in rebounds per game with 7.8 and comes in second in the league in blocks per game with 2.1.
Tyrese Maxey, averaging 14 points per game, made the All-SEC Second Team and the All-Freshman Team. The freshman has six 20-point performances and has averaged 19 points in Kentucky's six AP-ranked opponents this season.
Sophomore guard Ashton Hagans also made the postseason awards list as he was named to the SEC All-defensive team. He has a team-high 58 steals and ranks third all-time in program history with 1.776 steals per game.
With the last of the big awards, head coach John Calipari was named SEC Coach of the Year.