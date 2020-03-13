Due to concerns over COVID-19, Southeastern Conference extended its ban of athletic activities Friday afternoon.
The original statement made Thursday said all SEC competition was suspended through March 30, but now that date has been extended to April 15. That suspension includes all practices and meetings.
ALERT: The @SEC today announced that all organized team activities, including competitions, team and individual practices, meetings and other organized gatherings, will be suspended through Apr. 15. The SEC had previously announced all competition was suspended through Mar. 30.— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) March 13, 2020
As a result, Kentucky football's Blue-White spring game, originally planned for April 11, will not happen as scheduled.