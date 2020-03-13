5:31:41 UKSB vs. Marshall

Fans watch from the outfield during the game against Marshall on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at John Cropp Stadium in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 16-15. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff

Due to concerns over COVID-19, Southeastern Conference extended its ban of athletic activities Friday afternoon. 

The original statement made Thursday said all SEC competition was suspended through March 30, but now that date has been extended to April 15. That suspension includes all practices and meetings.

As a result, Kentucky football's Blue-White spring game, originally planned for April 11, will not happen as scheduled. 

