The UK men's basketball team didn't stay healthy for too long.
After having several injuries already this season and then becoming healthy against Lamar University, graduate transfer and starting forward Nate Sestina fractured his left wrist (non-shooting hand) in practice on Tuesday. The 6-foot-11 forward went up for a contested layup in practice, got blocked and tried to stop him himself on the ground, injuring his wrist in the process.
Sestina will have surgery on Wednesday morning and is expected to miss approximately four weeks. However, UK head coach John Calipari said in a press conference Wednesday afternoon that it might be sooner than that.
"He may be out three weeks, may be out four. Hoping it's shorter but let's, I'm not going to rush him," Calipari said. "They said maybe two and I'm like, 'Stop.'"
Over six games, the forward is averaging 7.3 points and 7.2 rebounds, including a double-double against Eastern Kentucky.