John Calipari and Kentucky basketball have landed the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2022.
Shaedon Sharpe, a six-foot-five shooting guard who hails from London, Ontario, Canada, announced his commitment to play for the Wildcats on Tuesday night.
Sharpe committed to UK over Arizona, Oklahoma State, Kansas and the NBA G League.
On Dec. 17, 2020, Sharpe was offered by Kentucky. Assistants Orlando Antigua and Ron ‘Chin’ Coleman both led Sharpe’s recruitment. On June 18, 2021, Sharpe took his first official visit at UK and was highly rumored to end up as a Wildcat immediately after.
Just a year ago, Sharpe was not a high profile prospect, playing for Dream City Christian in Glendale, AZ. However, on Jan. 13, 2021, Sharpe shot up the national rankings, going from the No. 90 overall player in the class of 2022 to No. 20. During the summer of 2021, his stock rose all the way up to No. 1 following his performance for UPlay Canada at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam.
Sharpe is the first No.1 recruit to commit to Kentucky since Haitian forward Skal Labissiére committed to UK in 2015.
Like former Canadian Wildcat Jamal Murray, Sharpe is an elite bucket-getter who can create his own shot and score at all three levels. He has excellent athleticism and can drive by any defender and elevate at the rim. Sharpe also boasts a seven-foot wingspan, allowing him to be a problem defensively, getting in passing lanes and contesting shots. He is someone who will make an immediate impact on next year’s roster.
Sharpe joins five-star point guard Skyy Clark, the nation’s No. 21 ranked recruit, according to Rivals.com. With other elite recruits on Kentucky’s radar, 2022 is shaping up to be a highly-touted group for Coach Cal.