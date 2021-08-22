Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops spoke to the media on Saturday after the team's scrimmage, answering questions regarding the criminal charges that six of his players currently face.
R.J Adams, JuTahn McClain, Andru Phillips, Earnest Sanders IV, Vito Tisdale and Joel Williams are all charged with first-degree burglary. Tisdale has also been charged with first-degree wanton endangerment for allegedly pointing a firearm at a victim. The incident reportedly took place at a party in a Lexington residence in March of 2021. All six players pled not guilty on Sunday and are currently not with the team,
"It's something that we have to weed through, I'm not sure when they'll be back," Stoops said. According to Stoops, a school investigation took place in the Spring, ending with UK suspending the six players for 11 weeks. The players were re-instated around the beginning of Fall camp.
"There's a process, the legal process needs to play out, I need to see in this discovery, if there's something that we didn't know about," Stoops said.
According to the initial report, three individuals entered a private party uninvited. Upon being asked to leave, they became upset and threatened to return. They would later return with additional subjects, forcing their way into the residence. New information later surfaced via court documents obtained by The Associated Press, alleging that a "physical altercation" took place, leaving multiple people injured.
"We don't have all that information in there. Attorneys don't have all that information yet. When they receive that info, and we get the discovery rules, we'll make decisions from there," Stoops said. "They deserve an opportunity to defend themselves you know, so we'll let that process play out."
A preliminary hearing for the case has been scheduled for this Wednesday, August 25.