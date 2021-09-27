The six Kentucky football players charged with first-degree burglary are reportedly allowed back at practice, per BBN Tonight’s Anna Tarullo.
R.J Adams, JuTahn McClain, Andru Phillips, Earnest Sanders IV, Vito Tisdale and Joel Williams all face a first-degree burglary charge, stemming from an incident that reportedly took place at a party in a Lexington residence in March 2021.
According to the initial police report, an incident that took place at a Lexington residence on March 6 saw three individuals enter a private party uninvited. Once asked to leave, the subjects threatened to return.
Later that night, they returned with other individuals, forcing their way into the residence. Court documents obtained by the Associated Press claim that a “physical altercation” took place, leaving multiple people injured.
The UK Office of Student Conduct cleared the players in June, but the burglary charges were still filed against them on Aug. 19.
All six players pleaded not guilty at arraignment on Aug. 20 and had their preliminary hearing waived on Aug. 26.
It is unclear if the players are officially cleared and have returned to the team at this time.