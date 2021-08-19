Six football players from the University of Kentucky have been charged with first-degree burglary, stemming back to an incident that took place in March, according to a release.
R.J Adams, JuTahn McClain, Andru Phillips, Earnest Sanders IV, Vito Tisdale and Joel Williams are the players facing charges.
According to police, on Saturday, March 6, 2021, three individuals entered a private party uninvited. Upon being asked to leave, they became upset and threatened to return.
Police then say later that night, the subjects returned with additional subjects, whom then forced their way into the residence, with one suspect pointing a firearm.
According to the release, Tisdale has also been charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, as he was identified as the suspect who pointed the firearm.
Mark Stoops and UK Athletics have since released statements:
Statement from Mark Stoops"I am aware of the situation that arose today. Out of respect for the legal process, I cannot comment on the charges. We've been aware of this matter since March, as we withheld the players from team activities while a student conduct review was held— Kernel Sports (@KYKernelSports) August 19, 2021
UK Athletics: “The institution and athletics department take these matters very seriously. We are closely evaluating this issue before determining next steps."