Another day, another major announcement regarding Kentucky Basketball for Big Blue Nation.
After hearing the NCAA and SEC ruled transfers Olivier Sarr and Jacob Toppin eligible for 2020-2021 on Wednesday, the Cats added some star talent for the future this evening, as Class of 2022 prospect Skyy Clark announced on Instagram that he would be coming to Lexington.
The 6-foot-3 combo guard is currently the No. 19 player in ESPN’s Class of 2022 recruit rankings. He is just the third player in the top 45 of the class to commit so far, joining number one overall recruit Emoni Bates (Michigan St.) and point guard Dior Johnson (Syracuse).
Clark’s status in the 2022 class is not completely concrete. There have been rumors that the now junior could reclassify to the Class of 2021, much like new Cat Devin Askew did – coming up to 2020 from 2021 – to get on this year’s squad. He would stand alongside fellow guard Nolan Hickman as the gems of that class.
For the time being though, he appears content on rocking the Blue and White as John Calipari’s first recruit in the Class of 2022.
BBN STAND UP!!! 110% COMMIITED. SEE YALL IN A FEW YEARS 💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/DdTI9pZr5o— Skyy Clark (@skyyclark) October 23, 2020
Speaking with ESPN’s Paul Biancardi about his decision, Clark said “It has been a blessing to be recruited by John Calipari and his staff. He is not only a legend in college basketball, but the world of basketball. He is an amazing coach and a better person.”
“I love Coach Cal. He keeps it real and makes no promises.
Biancardi tweeted that assistant Joel Justus played a major role in Clark’s recruitment.
Kentucky assistant coach Joel Justice with a big assist on @skyyclark. #BBN https://t.co/q07mAE2zte— Paul Biancardi (@PaulBiancardi) October 22, 2020
Clark recorded 25.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game during his sophomore campaign at Heritage Christian in Northridge, California. He recently moved to Nashville, Tennessee to continue his high school career at Ensworth.
In a brief scouting report, the Athletic’s Brian Bennett says Clark “has no trouble getting inside and finishing at the rim” and “owns a fluid shooting stroke with deep range.” He also described the guard as “A natural scorer [who] shows good passing skills, and is a solid rebounder for his size.”
Clark also had offers from North Carolina, Memphis, and UCLA among others before ultimately deciding with the Cats. Depending on how the class shapes up, he could anchor yet another quality recruiting class at Kentucky for Calipari. The 12th-year head coach has had a top-three class every season he has manned the bench for the Cats
Braden Ramsey contributed to this report.