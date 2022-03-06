After committing to Kentucky in October 2020, Montverde (Fla.) Academy point guard Skyy Clark has reopened his recruitment, according to Joe Tipton of On3.
"First and foremost I would like to thank Coach Cal, the entire coaching staff at UK as well as BBN for all the love and support you all have shown me over the past two years. It honestly means the world to me," Clark said in a statement on Twitter.
Clark, a member of the 2022 class, was the first in his class to commit to Kentucky. In November, Clark signed his National Letter of Intent on the first day of the early signing period.
Now less than five months after the fact, Clark has asked to be released from his letter, keeping his options open.
Clark ranks as the No. 27 recruit and No. 5 point guard in his class, according to 24/7 Sports.
"After a lot of thought and reflection, I have decided to ask for my release from the University of Kentucky so I may reopen my recruitment. I will take the next few weeks to regroup with my family to figure out what is the best move going forward," Clark said.
Joining Nolan Hickman and DJ Jeffries, Clark is just the third recruit in the John Calipari era to decommit from the Wildcats.
There is no clear front-runner for who will now land Clark. Before committing to UK, he narrowed down his final four choices to UCLA, North Carolina and Memphis, along with the Cats.