Kentucky continued their strong start to the season by knocking off both Stetson University and New Mexico State in a Saturday double header in Clermont, Florida.
Kentucky returned to their dominating ways Saturday after a nailbiter vs FIU on Friday evening, outscoring opponents 17-1 on the day. The Wildcats are now a 13-0 on the season with no slow down in sight.
In game one vs Stetson, Kentucky began with their usual rapidfire start, leading 2-0 after the first inning. Opportunities would then open up even more in the third inning as Kentucky tacked four more runs on the board. UK was once again led by standout freshman Erin Coffel, who got things going in the third with a double RBI that allowed junior Kayla Kowalik to score for her second time that game.
Kentucky would go on to complete the shutout in seven innings, as junior Tatum Spangler had herself a day, only allowing one hit and tallying six strikeouts in six innings pitched. Senior Grace Baalman would wrap things up with zero hits allowed in the final inning of play. Kentucky would win game one 7-0.
In the second game of the doubleheader today vs New Mexico State, the Wildcats got things going early again, jumping out to a 4-0 lead after two innings. This was led by sophomore Miranda Stoddard's single home-run in the second inning, from then on Kentucky would score twice more in the inning thanks to a couple walks.
Things would remain relatively quiet until the final and fifth inning where things finished in a bang. Kentucky would rack up six scores in the final inning of play, sparked by a single RBI from junior Renee Abernathy to start things off in the fifth. Five more wildcats would earn a score in the fifth inning, all from RBIs and errors that were committed by New Mexico State.
Kentucky finished the day having allowing only one total run over 12 innings of play, partly thanks to the play of fifth year senior Autumn Humes, who allowed only three hits compared to her five strikeouts on the day as she moved to 5-0 as a starter.
The Wildcats defeated New Mexico State in a blowout, 10-1 in five innings.
Kentucky will look to finish up their trip to Florida tomorrow as they play Stetson once again at 12:30 p.m. E.T., which will be available for viewing on Flosoftball.