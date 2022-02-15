Kentucky womens tennis team hosted the Indiana Hoosiers at home inside the Hilary J. Boone Tennis Center in Lexington, Kentucky on Tuesday afternoon, sweeping the Hoosiers 4-0.
The win hoists the Cats up to a 9-0 record and the best start in program history since 2009.
In doubles play, the duo of 2021 All-American Fiona Arrese and junior Florencia Urrutia faced Indiana’s Laura Masic and Lara Schneider, ranked No. 27. The two Hoosiers had a hard time scoring onArrese and Urrutia, winning just two games, falling 6-2.
Not long after Kentucky clinched the first match, the second was secured. Freshman Lidia Gonzalez and junior Carlota Molina shutout the Indiana pair of Sayda Hernandez and Rose Hu 6-0 on court three. Gonzalez and Molina, with the win, push their record to 4-1 in doubles play this year.
After not being able to finish her doubles match, IU’s Alex Staiculescu was matched up against Arrese.
Arrese would easily win the first set, and while the second was closer, it ended with the same result as the first. The 6-2, 6-4 performance from Arrese would give Kentucky its second point.
Soon after, Molina would win her singles match in dominant fashion by scores of 6-0, 6-2 over Schneider. This put the Cats up by three, one point away from victory.
Next, the eyes would shift to court four, where UK’s Urrutia squared off against Hoosier Mejic. Their first set was a fierce battle, with Urrutia edging it out 7-6. The second match was much easier as the Spainard took it 6-2, giving the Cats a 4-0 victory.
That clinching point would be her second of the season. More impressively, the win moved her to an unbeaten 8-0 record in singles match appearances.
Kentucky will take the court next on Friday, Feb. 18, when the Ohio State Buckeyes come to town. The match is scheduled for 4 p.m. EST at the Hilary J. Boone Tennis Center.