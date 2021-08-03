Former Wildcat Sydney McLaughlin has fulfilled her Olympic dream, winning gold and breaking her own world record in the women's 400-meter-hurdles final.
SYDNEY MCLAUGHLIN SETS THE WORLD RECORD IN THE WOMEN’S 400M HURDLES FINAL AND TAKES GOLD🔥Her U.S. teammate Dalilah Muhammad won the silver! 👏(via @NBCOlympics)pic.twitter.com/UnkN8dBa2S— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 4, 2021
An astonishing time of 51.46 seconds from McLaughlin just bested her teammate Dalilah Muhammad, who won gold in the event at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.
In fact, Muhammad’s time of 51.58 would have also beaten McLaughlin’s world record of 51.90 that she set at the United States Olympic Team Trials final at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
SYDNEY MCLAUGHLIN IS AN OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALIST!2️⃣x OlympianWorld Record-HolderGold Medalist 🥇#HurdleU #UKTF x #OlympiansMadeHere @GoSydGo pic.twitter.com/FvXxb5E63H— UK Track & Field (@KentuckyTrack) August 4, 2021
The previous three times that McLaughlin and Mohammad have faced off against each other, a new world record has been set.
McLaughlin now joins fellow UK alum Jasmine Camacho-Quinn as a gold-medalist hurdler, Camacho-Quinn claimed gold in the 100-meter-hurdles final.
In McLaughlin's Olympic debut in 2016, she reached the semifinals. This time around in Tokyo, the former Wildcat decimated the competition.