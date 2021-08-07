She did it again.
Sydney McLaughlin and her Team USA teammates (Allyson Felix, Dalilah Muhammad, Athing Mu) won gold in the Women’s 4x400m relay with a time of 3:16.85, coming up one second shy of the world record and four seconds ahead of the silver medal team from Poland.
This super-team was comprised of four women who are a combined 14-time Olympic medalists, including nine gold medals over the course of their four careers. 11 of the medals have gone to Felix, who has now surpassed Carl Lewis for most Olympic medals in United States Track and Field history.
The individual times are as followed: McLaughlin - 49.96, Felix - 49.58, Muhammad - 48.97 and Athing Mu - 48.34.
McLaughlin's second medal is the 11th overall for Olympians with ties to UK after Team USA basketball featuring Devin Booker, Bam Adebayo and Keldon Johnson won gold Friday night.