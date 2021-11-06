Mark Stoops has landed another big player in the transfer portal, this time via the ACC.
Former Syracuse wide receiver Taj Harris committed to Kentucky during an official visit on Saturday morning.
Harris chose UK over offers from Auburn, Texas A&M and Mississippi State among others.
After playing just three games with Syracuse this season, Harris decided to enter his name into the portal. The junior recorded 16 receptions for 171 yards for the Orange.
Harris, who was a three-year starter, amassed 151 receptions for 2,028 yards during his time at Syracuse. Harris’ junior year saw the wideout named to the All-ACC Third Team.
Joining a packed 2022 class of wide receivers, Harris will join the Cats alongside incoming freshmen Dane Key, Brandon White, Treyveon Longmire and Jordan Anthony.