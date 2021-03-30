The second winningest quarterback in Kentucky football history will be completing his collegiate career in Albuquerque.
This afternoon, the University of New Mexico announced that Terry Wilson would be transferring to the Lobos for his final season of eligibility. Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports was first to report the news.
Welcome to the Lobo family, Terry Wilson!#GoLobos | #Win5Story: https://t.co/hth2y5QYxL pic.twitter.com/MjmyS8ZRNI— New Mexico Football (@UNMLoboFB) March 30, 2021
Wilson joins a New Mexico squad coming off its first season under head coach Danny Gonzales. The Lobos went 2-5 in the COVID-19 shortened 2020-21 campaign, ending the year strong with back-to-back wins over Wyoming and Fresno State.
The Oklahoma City, Ok. native started 25 contests in his Wildcat career, going 17-8 in the process. As a graduate transfer, he is immediately eligible for competition in 2021-22, which is great news for Gonzales. New Mexico quarterbacks outside of Wilson have only combined to make 20 starts, according to the UNM press release.
"Terry Wilson will bring immediate experience to our quarterback room," Gonzales said in the same release. "He is a three-year starter in the SEC and won 68% of his games there. He is a true dual-threat quarterback who should fit very well into what we are trying to do offensively... he will being a level of maturity and leadership to our team."
Wilson completed 64.9% of his passes during his time in Lexington, good for third all-time in the program's history. He became just the second quarterback ever for UK to win on the road against both Florida and Tennessee when he manned the ship for a convincing 34-7 victory over the Vols last October.
Wilson is the only Kentucky player to ever record 3,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in his career. The ten-win season he orchestrated was the first for the Wildcats since 1977. He concluded his UK stint on a high note, prevailing over NC State 23-21 in the Gator Bowl.
He now goes from the SEC to the Mountain West, where he'll battle the likes of Boise State, San Jose State and San Diego State among others for conference supremacy.