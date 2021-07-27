The rumors are true, Texas and Oklahoma are expected to join the SEC on July 1, 2025.
“Dear Commissioner Sankey,” the request reads. “The University of Texas at Austin and The University of Oklahoma request invitations for membership to the Southeastern Conference starting on July 1, 2025. We believe that there would be mutual benefit to the Universities on the one hand, and the SEC on the other hand, for the Universities to become members of the SEC. We look forward to the prospect of discussions regarding this matter.”
Texas and Oklahoma have formally requested an invitation for membership to the SEC, starting on July 1, 2025: pic.twitter.com/wpVX0jZNTe— Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) July 27, 2021
The 14 SEC schools will vote in the future on whether or not the move will happen. Both schools only need 11 votes to make it official. If the move becomes official, the Big 12 will drop from 10 to eight schools.
“While the SEC has not proactively sought new members, we will pursue significant change when there is a clear consensus among our members that such actions will further enrich the experiences of our student-athletes and lead to greater academic and athletic achievement across our campuses,” Sankey said in a statement, confirming the report.
NEWS | Statement from @SEC Commissioner @GregSankey: pic.twitter.com/6K9xW2sJ2o— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) July 27, 2021