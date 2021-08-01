Tokyo Olympics Athletics camacho-quinn

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, of Puerto Rico, runs in her heat of the women's 100-meter hurdles at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

It seems as though #HurdleU isn't just an expression.

38 percent of the Women's 100m Hurdles Final will be represented by the University of Kentucky. Keni Harrison (USA), Devynne Charlton (Bahamas) and Jasmine Camacho-Quinn (Puerto Rico) all advanced Sunday morning as automatic qualifiers in their respective heats.

Camacho-Quinn was the lone Wildcat to place first in her heat, setting an Olympic record with a time of 12.26, shattering the previous record of 12.35. She was only .06 seconds away from breaking the world record of 12.20, set by Harrison in 2016.

Harrison and Charlton both placed second, finishing with times of 12.51 and 12.66, respectively. 

Three of the eight competitors not only have UK connections, but there's a chance they could all three place 1-2-3 and take home every bit of the hardware; but that remains to be seen.

The Women's 100m Final will take place Sunday night at approximately 10:50 p.m. live on the USA Network. 

