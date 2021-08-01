It seems as though #HurdleU isn't just an expression.
38 percent of the Women's 100m Hurdles Final will be represented by the University of Kentucky. Keni Harrison (USA), Devynne Charlton (Bahamas) and Jasmine Camacho-Quinn (Puerto Rico) all advanced Sunday morning as automatic qualifiers in their respective heats.
Camacho-Quinn was the lone Wildcat to place first in her heat, setting an Olympic record with a time of 12.26, shattering the previous record of 12.35. She was only .06 seconds away from breaking the world record of 12.20, set by Harrison in 2016.
NEW OLYMPIC RECORD - 12.26!Jasmine Camacho-Quinn takes semifinal three of the women's 100m hurdles in style. #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/MQGaVHDuXe— #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 1, 2021
Harrison and Charlton both placed second, finishing with times of 12.51 and 12.66, respectively.
SEMIFINAL TWO: ✅Britany Anderson and Kendra Harrison are headed to the women's 100m hurdles final with their 1-2 finish. #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/gSuIZpzz4a— #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 1, 2021
Three of the eight competitors not only have UK connections, but there's a chance they could all three place 1-2-3 and take home every bit of the hardware; but that remains to be seen.
The Women's 100m Final will take place Sunday night at approximately 10:50 p.m. live on the USA Network.