Three former UK basketball players earned a gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Saturday at Saitama Super Arena in Japan.
Devin Booker, Bam Adebayo and Keldon Johnson all helped the Americans win gold for a fourth consecutive time, as Team USA avenged their loss to France, winning 87-82.
Mission accomplished!Four consecutive 🥇🥇🥇🥇 pic.twitter.com/9DwVl71GJ7— USA Basketball (@usabasketball) August 7, 2021
Kevin Durant led the way for Team USA, scoring a game-high 29 points. Adebayo finished the game with six points and six rebounds, while Booker finished with just two points, Johnson did not enter the game.
While Booker did not fill up the stat sheet in the final game, he was an instrumental part of getting Team USA to the gold medal game. In the semifinal against Australia, Booker tallied 20 points, and finished averaging 9.3 points per game for Team USA.
#LaFamilia #OlympiansMadeHere! Congratulations to @Bam1of1, @DevinBook, Keldon Johnson and @usabasketball on winning 🥇 at the @Olympics. Clearly, these guys are #BuiltDifferent. 📸 @GettySport pic.twitter.com/bmS67gOH1O— Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) August 7, 2021
All three Wildcats made their Olympic debut in Tokyo, and with the gold medal win, they make 14 different Wildcats who have won a medal in Tokyo this summer.