Three Kentucky players announced they will be entering their names into the transfer portal on Friday.
Current senior point guard Jazmine Massengill, junior forward Dre’una Edwards and sophomore guard Treasure Hunt have all declared intention to search for new homes in the coming season.
If all three find different schools as expected, it will be the second time both Edwards and Massengill will have transferred in their careers, with Massengill starting her career at Tennessee and Edwards starting hers at Utah.
Massengill, who was the starting point guard for the team this season, averaged seven points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.
She transferred to Kentucky prior to the 2020-2021 season as a junior after being a consistent starter for the Tennessee Lady Vols her sophomore year.
Massengill played in 19 games her junior year, starting in eight, before starting in all 30 games she played in her senior season.
Despite being a senior, she will look to make an impact as a graduate transfer on whatever team she decides, whether that be stepping up into a more aggressive scoring role or continuing her role as a ball-handler and high assist point guard.
Edwards, most known for her game winning 3-pointer over No. 1 South Carolina to win the first SEC Championship at Kentucky in 40 years, transferred to Kentucky prior to the 2019-2020, but sat out due to the NCAA policies regarding transfers that had not yet been changed.
She played her freshman season at Utah, starting in 26 games and averaging 11.6 points and 6.7 rebounds to earn Pac-12 Freshman of the Year honors.
After finally having the opportunity to take the court in the 2020-2021 season at Kentucky as a redshirt sophomore, Edwards played 27 games with 11 starts, averaging 9.7 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.
Edwards took a significant jump this season, averaging 16.8 points and 8.4 rebounds per game, including 11 double-doubles on the season.
Despite the impressive numbers, Edwards also served two suspensions during the season.
While the first was a simple one game suspension for academic standing, the second was much more notable with viewers wondering at times if she would ever return.
Following the blowout losses against No. 1 South Carolina and then No. 5 Tennessee in January, Edwards was absent in Kentucky’s home game against Florida for 'disciplinary reasons'.
She would go on to miss four games, including not traveling with the team to two separate road games. The timing of her suspensions also meant that she did not play in either of Kentucky’s two games inside Rupp Arena.
Though the road was sometimes rocky, the loss of Edwards is a big blow to Kentucky, who will need to look to build up a replacement fast.
Edwards will look to be a strong rebounder and steady scorer at whatever team she chooses, even possibly continuing to work on her 3-point shot that improved throughout her junior year.
Finally, the only Wildcat to have been recruited by and chosen Kentucky first: Treasure Hunt.
Hunt averaged 6.9 points as well as 4.6 rebounds per game, getting the call as a starter in every game she played except the season opener against Presbyterian.
While not having her numbers pop off the page, Hunt is another tough blow for Kentucky, with the younger guard having shown signs of development even in her short tenure and was looking to be a strong piece of the UK roster in her junior and senior seasons.
With the losses, Kentucky head coach Kyra Elzy is back on rough waters preparing for next season after becoming just the second coach at Kentucky to bring home an SEC title.
All three transfers are big losses for a Kentucky team that will already be searching for a proper identity in the absence of Rhyne Howard, who dutifully led the team for her historic four seasons in Blue and White.
Elzy has put together a solid recruiting class for the upcoming season, though it’s yet to be seen how the team will function with so much of its veteran influence gone.
What was once a disappointing end to an otherwise impressive turn-around of a season has now been overshadowed with even more question marks.