After pushing back his announcement one day, three-star defensive tackle Tomiwa Durojaiye has committed to Kentucky.
The six-foot-four, 255 lb product from Middletown High School selected Kentucky over South Carolina, Georgia Tech, West Virginia and Vanderbilt. He held additional offers from Michigan, Iowa, Maryland, Duke and Army.
“One of the main things football-wise is early playing time,” Durojaiye said about the biggest factor in his decision. “For me, I want to come in and have that spring ball, prove myself as a freshman, and at least play some meaningful reps, at least be that first sub-in guy."
“Everybody wants to be a starter, but the biggest goal for me is playing meaningful reps my freshman year, and then have the job as a sophomore."
Durojaiye is the 12th recruit to commit to head coach Mark Stoops for the ever-growing 2022 class.